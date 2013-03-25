Custom Postcard Marketing Helps Real Estate Marketing Professionals

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- One of the most reputable postcard marketing firms in the nation, Cactus Mailing Company, has successfully been serving realtors and real estate professionals in expanding their businesses through its effective and highly reliable real estate postcard marketing and printing services for over 13 years. The company’s devotion, dedication and commitment to its job have made it highly credible and proficient in the direct mail services industry.



In addition to being a specialist in postcard marketing, Cactus Mailing also has extensive expertise in custom real estate postcard printing, fold over postcards, brochures/flyers, direct mailing and marketing services at affordable rates. The company offers an effective and distinctive combination of price, quality and service that efficiently helps realtors and real estate professionals in growing their businesses.



Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Cactus Mailing Company initially started its business in a small garage by its current President, Michael Ryan and his wife Maria, who helped it evolve in a very short period of time. Today, they have larger facilities, state-of-the-art printing equipment, and a highly trained, knowledgeable and experienced staff in real estate marketing. Their postcards are printed on heavy 14pt stock with full color on both sides. In addition, a high gloss UV coating is also applied to the non-address side, making the colors and the postcards standout in the mail.



Marsha Cook, the Marketing Coordinator at Chetty Builders Inc. writes,



“Postcard Marketing with Cactus Mailing has proved to be a worthwhile investment for our company. After sending just two rounds of postcards, a direct mail recipient purchased a new construction home from our company. Not only has this form of marketing proved successful, but the process of working with this particular company was enjoyable and hassle-free. The Cactus Mailing Team is extremely helpful and quick to answer any questions that we may have. We look forward to working with Cactus Mailing for our future marketing needs.”



The company has designed professionally appealing and eye catching postcards for over two thousand companies now at very competitive rates. Moreover, it offers its clients the most accurate and updated direct mail lists that provide them with the highest response rates possible. A full range of direct mail services is also offered that accurately allows a business to target the best prospects. Its lists include consumer, business, occupant, new mover, new homeowners, pool owners, pet owners and more. The company’s marketing consultants fully assist their clients with every step of the process. They guide them towards deciding who to mail, what to mail, and how often to mail.



Alex Casteel from Casteel Real Estate Professionals writes,



“Cactus Mailing Company provides a great service for our real estate marketing. High-quality printing, on-time delivery, and accurate mailings result in our business' message reaching our target audience. Fast and affordable.”



For more information on their real estate postcard marketing services, head over to http://www.cactusmailing.com/Real-Estate-Marketing-W345.aspx



