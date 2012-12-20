Custom Private Label Groceries - A Trusted Partner for Manufacturing Private Label Food in Asia

Wattana, Bangkok -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Custom Private Label Groceries (“CPLG”) manufactures high quality, value-added private label food products for retailers, importers, distributers and brand owners. The company designs North American, European and Asian style grocery products that are manufactured in Thailand - the food bowl of Asia.



Thailand exports more than USD$30 billion in food related goods per annum and has become one of the world’s largest and most advanced processed food producers. Labour costs remain comparatively low and when combined with locally sourced ingredients and efficient manufacturing technologies, CPLG is able to produce high quality foods at a very competitive price point.



Custom Private Label Groceries has a proven track record manufacturing in Thailand and has the right processes, relationships and people in place to assist you with private label manufacturing in Asia. By combining western business values with low cost production, CPLG creates custom private label solutions that deliver real category growth.



CPLG’s core capabilities include manufacturing soups, sauces, noodles, ready-to-eat meals and meal kits. They produce natural, preservative-free, Kosher or Halal versions of products if required.



Through their in-house research and development kitchen CPLG works collaboratively with their clients to fine tune recipes that take advantage of consumer insights. Packaging and printing solutions are tailored to suit the product, its brand values, and the target market. CPLG can produce samples quickly and provides constant updates on lead times and costs so that there are absolutely no surprises.



As a private label grocery specialist in Asia, Custom Private Label Groceries caters to the requirements of brand owners and now retailers, importers and distributors to create high quality, value-added food products. If you are interested in discussing your organization’s product development requirements, CPLG’s highly experienced team provides a professional, dedicated service to help you take full advantage of opportunities to accelerate innovation and reduce time to market.



