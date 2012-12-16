Custom Private Label Groceries (CPLG) Now Offers High-End Private Label Food Products

Wattana, Bangkok -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2012 -- Having successfully sold branded products in several global markets, Custom Private Label Groceries is pleased to announce that it now caters for the private label food requirements of retailers, importers and distributors.



CPLG creates high quality, value-added private label food products that can be exported and sold to various locations around the world. The company is owned and operated by experienced western food specialists and business professionals.



According to a company representative, “We don’t just make generic private label products - we prefer to customize offerings that connect with our customers and their consumers to drive category growth.” The company has the capacity to deliver high quality food products to its clients around the world with a focus on North America, the UK, Europe, Asia and Australasia.



The company is located in Thailand - a country extremely well regarded for its outanding raw ingredients and food standards. Thailand is widely known as ‘the food bowl of Asia’ due to the wide range of high quality ingredients available.



As a private label grocery manufacturer, CPLG utilizes a select and trusted number of supply chain partners to produce high quality food products. You can deal directly with us to confidentially customize your private label food requirements.



Talking about capabilities and performance, the company representative for the private label food manufacturer said, “We have a proven track record in manufacturing innovative and value-added food products in Asia. Our team of executives bring western business values and experience to the low cost manufacturing region of Asia.”



CPLG has an experienced recipe development team that provides a flexible and highly scalable set of services. The company’s core expertise is in designing value added and innovative food products such as ready to eat meal kits, heat and serve pouches, and all new recipes for sauces, soups and marinades.



About Custom Private Label Groceries (CPLG)

