Custom Promos Company LovePromos Re-Launches Its User-Friendly and Easy-to-Navigate Website

LovePromos, a company that specializes in offering high-quality promotional products, has just re-launched its website. The site is now easier than ever for customers to use, and also features a streamlined checkout system that makes it quick and simple to order the custom promos. In addition, the company has added hundreds of products to its inventory of items.



Since the day LovePromos opened for business, it has strived to offer its customers a specific group of promotional products that can be used to help advertise a company, or for corporate giveaways. Rather than feature thousands upon thousands of knick knacks that are often poorly-made and forgettable, LovePromos has focused on featuring a smaller, yet still diverse, range of quality promotional items that will make a positive impression. From Nalgene Bottles in an assortment of eye-catching colors and customized matchbooks, to high-quality coffee mugs, personalized napkins and much more, LovePromos has what it takes to help companies get their name out to their customers.



With the re-launch its website, Love Promos is now providing its customers with the same level of sophisticated e-commerce that is normally found only at companies that are much larger—while still offering top-notch customer service. For example, with the newly-enhanced checkout process, the product configuration portion of ordering can now be done right from the product page.



“Not only is our love for promotional marketing unparalleled, so is our knowledge of the print industry,” an article on the company’s re-launched website noted.



“Our experienced staff will guarantee that your logo will look beautiful on your items. When it comes to custom printing your logo on promos, you won't find a company more passionate or more caring about your next campaign.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about LovePromos is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can browse through the selection of top-quality promotional items. The home page features many of the most popular products, which currently include colorful double walled acrylic cups with straws, 22-ounce ValueLine aluminum bottles, and all-purpose cotton totes. Each item is accompanied by a full-color photo; clicking on the image will take customers to a page that includes detailed information about the product, including color selection, production time, and price.



About LovePromos

LovePromos specializes in a specific set of promotional products including drinkware, beer coasters, printed napkins and tote bags. With superb customer service and product knowledge, LovePromos offers the feel of a mom and pop store with all the benefits of a super store. For more information, please visit http://www.lovepromos.com