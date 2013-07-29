Custom Service Hardware Launches Line of American-Made RTA Cabinets

Cedarburg, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Wholesale hardware retailer Custom Service Hardware proudly announces the launch of their exclusive line of American-made RTA cabinets. Always staying ahead of the game, CS Hardware is one of the very few RTA companies that now offers a full line of American-made cabinets. With a focus on value and a commitment to manufacturing more products in this country, these RTA cabinets offer excellent value and a quality kitchen solution.



This new product line includes 3 styles of ready to assemble cabinets that include the Crestmore, Heritage and Elegance series, with 3 finishes available in each. These cabinets feature quality details such as all wood construction, superior workmanship, expert finishes and a quick and easy assembly. The American-made ready to assemble cabinets are made to order which ensures they have not been sitting in a warehouse for long periods of time and they have a short 3-4 week lead time. Each series includes a large selection of cabinet sizes, as well as an array of decorative moldings and panels to fit any kitchen while offering flexibility in design and function. They also come with high-end soft close hardware from BLUM.



BLUM cabinet hardware focuses on perfecting motion. Their variety of hardware ensures that cabinets open with ease and close softly and effortlessly. Their products are also made in the USA- something that the company commits to as well. By manufacturing their hinges in America, they can quickly react to changing customer needs and demands.



American-made products are becoming increasingly popular in many industries, including hardware. Organizations such as American Made Matters® make it their mission to educate consumers that buying US-made products strengthens the American dream as well as the economy. They hope to stimulate American manufacturing by promoting a broader understanding of why purchasing American products is vital to the country’s future, and enabling consumers to easily identify goods that are made in the USA.



Marketing Manager, Tim Stepanski asserts, “CS Hardware is committed to bringing our customers products that promise American made quality and value.” The line of RTA cabinets joins CS Hardware’s other great products that are designed and manufactured in Wisconsin including QuietGlide™ rolling library ladders and rolling barn door hardware and the InvisiDoor™ hidden door products. QuietGlide™ and InvisiDoor™ are registered trademarks of CS Hardware.



About Custom Service Hardware

For over 30 years, Custom Service Hardware has been committed to providing their customers with quality products at great prices. CSH maintains a large inventory of major brands of hardware (over 25,000 products), including a full line of ready-to-assemble cabinets. With 60,000 square feet of warehouse space and 35 full-time employees, CSH has become a leader in the wholesale hardware industry. For more information, you can visit their website at http://www.cshardware.com. You can also reach them at service@cshardware.com or by phone at (800) 882-0009.



