Custom T-Shirt Relabeling Now Offered at the Lowest Possible Prices at Blue Heron

Little Falls, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Blue Heron, a custom apparel printing company, is now accepting relabeling of custom t-shirts printed by them. The old brand label is removed and the new label is sewn. At a low minimum order of 48 printed tees and 125 pieces of customized labels, one can start his or her own t-shirt business. All relabeling orders are handled professionally and offered at cheaper prices.



Kevin Kelly, CEO of Blue Heron first started printing custom t-shirts in 1976 and later expanded to include custom hats, caps and other apparels for men and women. The company has since carved a name in the online apparel printing industry by offering services such as personalized digital Direct-To-Garment (DTG) t-shirt printing, custom screen printing, custom embroidery and warehousing.



Blue Heron is regarded as the best digital printer of dark shirts in the U.S.A. offering high quality finished product. DTG printing is done on variety of products including black tees using only Kornit machines to produce the image in full color. This is now applicable on its quick label program wherein labels are custom printed on the front, back or inside neck of the shirt for faster relabeling. One can request label prints for 6 pieces minimum and replace the existing tear away labels of t-shirts to one’s own brand design.



Blue Heron boasts of over 20 years experience in custom screen printing of t-shirts, sweatshirts, sport bags and many more. The company specializes in cheap custom screen printing using state of the art equipments manned by talented artists. These experts will help create the professional design of all artworks submitted by customers. Quotations are available through its customer service department at the cheapest price possible in the market.



Custom embroidery of hats or caps, polo shirt badges and many more logo designs are also available in wide range of style, colors and prices. Embroidery experts have been with the company for over 10 years executing perfect craftsmanship in stitching. Custom shirt tags can be sewn on any custom printed items for one’s own private label. Quality control staffs inspect all orders to ensure that images are printed and embroidered exactly according to customer’s specifications.



Blue Heron offers its online design center where one can decorate and add text on the t-shirt of choice among the different selections presented. All printed products are sold at discount prices and production is completed within 5 to 10 working days. The company also features a product catalog on all types of men’s and ladies’ shirts in different quality brands. Avail of great deals offered by Hanes and Gildan for custom printing and t-shirt relabeling. A no fear guarantee allows for replacement or refund if the item received is different from the actual product.



About Blue Heron Industries, Inc.

Blue Heron Industries, Inc. is a full service commercial custom apparel decorating company specializing in custom t-shirts, custom hats and custom caps. Our customers run the gamut from local companies and schools, to some of the most successful sports and entertainment franchises in the history. We have a very long track record that speaks for itself. We are a leader in the online custom t-shirt market.