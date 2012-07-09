Custom T-Shirts Now Available at Blue Heron Using Personalized Designs

Little Falls, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- The chief executive officer of Blue Heron Industries invites everyone to try their hand in designing to create custom t-shirts. Customers can get started by choosing the best tees from the site’s online design center. One can add decoration and text to the chosen product using the buttons provided. No minimum order is required but 24 pieces printed items get 5% off the price.



Thirty years in business and over 20 million customized t-shirts printed, Blue Heron CEO Kevin Kelly is a recognized expert in his craft. Starting with custom t-shirts in 1976, the company later ventured into other apparels for men and women. Custom hats, polo shirts and sweatshirts soon followed to meet the demands of local companies, schools, sports and the entertainment industry. Services include custom digital t-shirt printing, custom screen printing and custom embroidery.



Blue Heron offers expert printing on black shirts. Cheap t-shirts are available at the design center for one to create his or her own logo. The images are printed in full color using Kornit Direct-To-Garment (DTG) printers. Kornit machines have complete control on the outcomes of the prints to produce the exact art and color of actual images. The finished product is above average and the print appears natural on the shirt. This makes Blue Heron the best digital printer of black shirts in America.



All t-shirts displayed at the Blue Heron website can be personalized with no minimum order required. Their custom DTG printings are the lowest priced in the market with discounts off for bulk orders. The company also offers custom screen printing of t-shirts, sweatshirts and sport bags. Customers who want to start a t-shirt business can likewise order custom shirt tags to re-label blank shirts with their own signature brand.



Custom embroidery of hats and caps, polo shirt logos and shirt tags speaks of Blue Heron’s excellence in sewing. Sewing machine operators have been with the company for 10 years stitching perfect patterns based on designs submitted by clients. Custom relabeling is an expertise done by these skilled workers wherein labels are torn from t-shirts and replaced with one’s own customized shirt tags.



All customized products sold at Blue Heron go through strict quality control processes to ensure the best quality prints exactly as ordered. Customers can request a price quotation at the customer service department to check the cost. A product catalog is on hand for clients to browse through the latest shirts and quality brands being offered at the most affordable price. All items ensure a 100% replacement and money back guarantee.



About Blue Heron Industries, Inc.

