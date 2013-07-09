Custom Toll Free Announces BoGo Special. Get a Toll Free Number for July, Enjoy August for Free

Mill Creek,, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The summer is the time for small businesses to come out of hibernation. To assist with the growth of small businesses, Custom Toll Free is offering a summer deal: Get a toll free number in the month of July and get the entire month of August for free. Knowing how an 800 toll free number can help businesses, this offer for a complimentary month of toll free services is Custom Toll Free’s way of giving businesses a head start for the summer season.



This is the summer for small business growth, especially for businesses looking to shake off a slow spring season. A vanity toll free number provides a branding method through the most reliable and accessible means of communication for business. For those businesses looking for a better way to boost brand perception and simplify the process of coming into contact with your customers, a vanity toll free number from Custom Toll Free can increase customer call volume and even sales. With an 800 toll free number, a business can always keep its ears open with call tracking, voicemail services, and unlimited routing changes among other amenities.



“We’re about giving customers the opportunity to grow, so we’re giving them a whole month on the house to focus on building their business, their brand, and their calls.” says Christy Green, VP of sales and marketing at Custom Toll Free.



The Advantages of Having a Toll Free Number

With a toll free number you can stay open even after hours or on vacation. Whether or not there’s someone answering the phone, a dedicated call center available for customer service or a way of taking voicemail messages, a toll free number keeps communication open. Along with a point-of-contact and possibly point-of-sale system, toll free numbers bring both cost-effective and convenience to both you and your business. Even in today’s information age, studies show that an 800 toll free number grants as much credibility, if not more, as having a .com domain for business.