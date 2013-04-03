Custom Toll Free Announces Registered Trademark

Mill Creek, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- After review and analysis by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, “CUSTOM TOLL FREE” is now registered for trademark protection.



With over a decade of experience, Custom Toll Free has grown to become the national leading provider of vanity toll free telephone numbers streamlined with solutions for building brand marketing and consumer awareness.



Custom Toll Free continues to serve a diverse customer base: small, medium, and large businesses within varying industries looking for a re-brand or an upgrade to their business image. Custom Toll Free matches the best vanity numbers for businesses, pairing them with services for direct response tracking, call-forwarding, and other telecommunications amenities. For Custom Toll Free, with years of proven results and successes, the toll free number is a vital link between the company and its customers.