Custom USB 3.0 Flash Drives Are Now Available from USB Direct

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- This year, as more consumers upgrade their computers to units with faster technology and better memory, they will also need to purchase accessories that can keep up with the latest advancements.



USB Direct, a company that features a huge assortment of custom USB flash drives, recently added custom USB 3.0 drives to its inventory. The USB 3.0 models offer an average read/write speed of 50 MB per second, which is approximately 10 times faster than the 2.0 version. In fact, the maximum read speed of the 3.0 model is up to 100 MB per second.



USB Direct, which is Canada’s top supplier of custom USB flash drives, is currently offering two new USB 3.0 drives to its customers. The USB 3.0 01 ranges in size from 1 GB to 128 GB and is available in black, silver, gold, metallic blue and metallic pink. For those looking for a customizable USB flash drive, screen printing and laser etching work very well on this particular model.



The other selection is called the USB 3.0 Jet Setter. It is available in over 60 stock body colours, and Pantone matched colours are available in orders of 500 pieces or more. Screen printing and full colour digital printing work well on this model, which also offers sizes from 1GB to 128 GB.



No matter how large a company is or what their USB drive needs may be, USB Direct is ready, willing and able to help.



“From the smallest businesses to the largest multinational corporations, USB Direct caters to all Flash Drive requirements, offering unbeatable prices coupled with fast and efficient service,” an article on the company’s user-friendly website said, adding that the company sells a wide range of memory capacities and offers its customers a variety of logo branding options.



In addition, all of the custom USB drives offered by USB Direct are very durable and made only of only the highest quality materials. The drives come with a one year warranty and with normal use, they should last an impressive 40 years.



About USB Direct

USB Direct offers an exceptionally wide selection of flash sticks in different materials, styles, and sizes to meet any company's promotional needs. All of the USB sticks are offered at competitive, affordable prices, and due to their functionality as well as style, they make fantastic gifts for corporate promotions. Custom logo printing and packaging as well as data preloading onto the devices can also easily be arranged. USB Direct serves both large and small companies and will work with clients to quickly and professionally meet their individual customized USB needs. For more information, please visit http://www.usbdirect.ca