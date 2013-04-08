Custom USB Company USB Direct Announces the Launch of Its Completely Redesigned Website

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- USB Direct, one of Canada’s top companies for custom USB flash drives, has just launched its completely redesigned website. The site is now easier than ever for customers to navigate and features a much more user-friendly format.



To inaugurate the launch and also to welcome in the spring, USB Direct has just added a variety of new products to its website and is also featuring a special promotion to anyone who mentions reading this article; they will receive their choice of an additional 5% off their order of 4GB or 8GB USB drives on orders up to 1,000 pieces, or receive a free 16GB drive, which matches the customer’s order model/branding, for every 100 pieces ordered. The offer is good until May 15, 2013.



Since the day it opened for business, USB Direct has strived to offer its customers the highest-quality products at the most affordable prices. The company has developed a well-deserved reputation among its customers for its fast and friendly service and innovative products, including promotional USB drives, which are perfect for companies to use as a form of advertising. The company offers a huge range of memory capacities and logo branding choices, as well as USB drives that come in clever shapes, including those that look like Russian nesting dolls, cars, and credit cards. Customers may also choose from products that double as bracelets, pens, tablet and smart phone styli, bottle openers, and laser pointers.



“USB Direct strives for high customer satisfaction with their products,” an article on the newly redesigned website noted, adding that all of the custom USB drives are made with the highest quality, most durable materials.



“They come with a five year warranty and should last through about forty years of normal use. Interested companies can request a custom logo flash drive quote and work with our customer service team to find the best option for any business need.”



People who would like to learn more about USB Direct and see the huge variety of custom thumb drives and USB sticks that the company offers may visit the redesigned website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of products. Animated category tabs on the left hand side of the home page make it easy for customers to find the specific type of USB flash drive they are looking for. For example, clicking on “Plastic Moulded” will take them to a page that features this specific type of product. Receiving a quote is now easier than ever. There are 3 easy ways to receive a quote from anywhere on the website at any time. Users in a hurry can simply fill out the Quick Quote form on the home page to receive a quick response and general pricing information about the most popular products sold by USB Direct. If a customer has surfed to / or chosen a specific product, the “Request Quote” button brings up a quick form and relays the request back to the customer service team for a more specific response. Finally, the Contact Us page contains another form which users can fill out for more broad information on all of the USB Direct services offered.



