Custom USB Drives from USB Direct Now Available for Corporate Holiday Gift Giving

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- USB Direct announces the availability of its custom USB drives just in time for holiday corporate gift giving. Available in many different sizes, colors, and shapes, and fully customizable with logos, custom printing, packaging and data preloading, USB Direct works with both small and large companies to provide the promotional materials they need at affordable prices.



From simple styles to designs that are completely unique, custom USB drives are a practical corporate gift while also allowing the company to promote themselves and their brand. Other types of promotional materials can easily become lost and forgotten, but USB drives are durable and retain their appeal because of their usefulness. According to USB Direct, with regular usage, a USB drive has a life expectancy of 40 years.



"While other promotional materials may be fun, pens lose their ink, and knickknacks get lost and ignored as a part of the clutter," said USB Direct's owners Daniel Rubin and Jordan Silver. "Custom USB Drives are a physical, tangible piece of digital communications media. They are an excellent way to highlight your company and brand while also supporting the recipient's long-term data needs at the same time, providing an extremely useful and more meaningful gift."



USB Direct's branded USB keys are available in molded plastic and die-cut metals in variety of shapes and sizes. Some of the most popular include cars, pouches, credit cards, bracelets and even Russian stacking dolls. Several varieties are available in wood and other eco-friendly materials for companies looking to showcase their environmentally friendly approach and mission. Combining a USB drive with a pen or laser pointer makes the resulting gift even more user-friendly and versatile.



For those looking for a more simple, streamlined approach, custom USB drives can be embossed or printed with a company logo. USB Direct's ability to color match logos and products to specific colors is unmatched in the industry. Custom packaging is also available to turn branded USB keys into a complete and professional gift.



About USB Direct

USB Direct offers an exceptionally wide selection of flash sticks in different materials, styles, and sizes to meet any company's promotional needs. All of these USB sticks are offered at competitive, affordable prices, and due to their functionality as well as style, they make fantastic gifts for corporate promotions. USB Direct serves both large and small companies and will work with clients to quickly and professionally meet their individual customized USB needs with custom logo printing and packaging as well as data preloading. For more information, visit http://www.usbdirect.ca.