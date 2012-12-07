Custom USB Flash Drives from USB Direct Announces Its 12 Days of Christmas Sale

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- USB Direct, one of Canada’s top sources for custom USB drives, has just announced a “12 Days of Christmas” sale that will help save businesses a nice amount of money on orders of 250 flash drives or more.



Between now and Christmas, customers who order at least 250 logo drives will receive a 12% discount. To receive the sale price, clients just need to mention the sale to the customer service representative when placing their order.



To be sure that their shipments arrive by December 21, customers should place their orders by December 18. In addition, the sooner customers order the popular logo drives, the lower the overall cost will be. As a bonus, for departments that have required year-end budget expenditures, USB Direct also offers same-day invoicing and payment acceptance.



For businesses that are looking for a useful and fun gift for their clients, promotional USB drives are an outstanding option. Custom USB flash drives that feature a company’s logo are an effective way to advertise a business and always make a welcome gift. Since thumb drives are currently the standard in data storage, they are sure to be used by clients. Unlike pens and other promotional gifts and knick-knacks that get lost, USB drives last for a long time and can be used over and over.



“USB Direct offers an exceptionally wide selection of flash sticks in different materials, styles, and sizes to meet any company’s promotional needs,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that all of its USB sticks are offered at competitive and affordable prices.



“Custom logo printing and packaging as well as data preloading onto the devices can also easily be arranged. USB Direct serves both large and small companies and will work with clients to quickly and professionally meet their individual customized USB needs.”



Customers who are interested in taking advantage of the sale and ordering custom USB drives may visit USB Direct’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can browse through the various types of logo drives that are available. To get an initial quote, clients can simply fill out a brief form on the side of the home page. Customers are also welcome to call the company directly to place an order or ask questions about the various USB products.



About USB Direct

From the smallest businesses to the largest multinational corporations, USB Direct caters to all Flash Drive requirements, offering unbeatable prices coupled with fast and efficient service. The company sells a wide range of memory capacities and offers customers a variety of logo branding options. Its services also include data preloading, Auto-Run functions and other clever solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.usbdirect.ca