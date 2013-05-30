Medina, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- With the help of Plant A Billion Trees, a project sponsored by The Nature Conservancy, Custom Wooden Cards has announced a new initiative to aid in reforestation efforts. Custom Wooden Cards has promised that it will plant three or more new trees per order placed on their website or over the phone.



There are several key advantages to having wooden business cards printed through Custom Wooden Cards. In addition to having three trees planted help combat aggressive logging and maintain the freshness of Earth's air, wooden cards leave a smaller carbon footprint than their plastic or paper counterparts. These wooden business cards are also durable, flexible, and affordable.



As per The 2006 Cone Millennial Cause Study, commissioned by Cone, Inc., 83% of consumers will trust a company more if it is socially and environmentally responsible. 89% of consumers will actually switch from one brand to another if the price and quality of each brand is the same. As can be seen from this study, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of environmental responsibility. Savvy business owners have shifted their company culture to accommodate for this shift in consumer thinking. One such way that many businesses have already taken action to capture this eco-friendly audience is by manufacturing wooden business cards, wooden gift cards, wooden loyalty cards, and more. These cards are much more environmentally responsible than their plastic and paper counterparts.



About Plant A Billion Trees

Plant A Billion Trees is a project sponsored by The Nature Conservancy that allows individuals and corporations to plant one tree for one dollar, with an end goal of having one billion trees planted by 2015. This has the potential to remove four million tons of carbon dioxide from Earth's atmosphere each year.