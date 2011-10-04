Toronto’s Crawford Custom Jewellers Nearing Forty Years in Business and Still Going Strong

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2011 -- After nearly forty years in business, Crawford Custom Jewellers reflects on its past, present and future as well as the thousands of engagement rings Toronto couples have bought from them or been designed by them. The family-owned Toronto-based store has over 4,000 custom-designed jewellery items including engagement rings, wedding bands, diamond rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings and colored stones.



Founded in 1963, the business began as a jewellery manufacturer servicing wholesale jewellers across Canada. By 1993, it had grown into one of the largest manufacturers in the country. Their more than 35,000 molds became the design source for a huge style selection. It became a family affair that same year as Ken’s daughter Leanne officially joined her father in the business after years learning about gems at her father’s side as a child.



The company then moved from their downtown Toronto factory to their first retail outlet in Etobicoke. By 1998, Leanne had graduated college and become a trained gemologist. She soon found herself at the helm of the family business with her father still by her side. By 2005, the store had moved to its present higher profile location near Bloor & Royal York, Etobicoke.



The Crawfords and their staff offer a wide selection of unique engagement rings and wedding rings Toronto couples can only find at their store. “In addition to being engagement and wedding ring specialists, we offer a wide selection of fine quality gold, silver and platinum jeweller necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, pins and cuff links,” said Leanne Crawford.



Crawford Custom Jewellers specializes in both custom work and repairs with a highly experienced goldsmith on the premises at all times. Their remodeling/recycling service can take old jewellery and turn it into timeless classics. Clients can touch, feel and explore their engagement or wedding ring floor models then sit down with their staff where they can build their dream piece.



Custom designs can be created for any price range with all current products in a wide range of prices to meet client budgets. Every piece of jewellery in the store is created from sterling silver, platinum or gold.



The Crawford family has been traveling the world to bring their customers the very best in value, assortment and, above all, worth. They sell all sizes and qualities of guaranteed conflict-free diamonds, coloured stones and pearls.



With over 4,000 designs, only the best-selling designs are featured on the Website. The Crawfords are happy to offer free diamond viewings by appointment. Despite the city’s large number of jewellery stores Toronto buyers overwhelming choose Crawford Custom Jewellers. To learn more, please visit http://crawfordjewellers.ca/