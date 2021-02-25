Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- Customer Analytics Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The strong demand to know customer behavior to offer an improved and personalized experience to the target customers and the high adoption of advanced technologies including ML, AI, and business process automation to organize market operations are the key drivers responsible for the growth of the global customer analytics market size. Customer analytics extracts different purchasing patterns of the customer in order to personalize marketing operations. Technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence aid marketer in analyzing customer behavior. Furthermore, the rising use of social media is one of the emerging customer analytics trends that is bolstering the growth of the customer analytics market. All these technologies aid in disclosing customer sentiments and developing businesses with customers who are utilizing social media platforms by linking their product list with e-commerce sites, which is propelling the growth of the customer analytics market. On the other hand, the rising concerns regarding data security and privacy will hinder the market growth.



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Customer Analytics Market



Customer Analytics Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Google LLC

- Adobe, Inc.

- SAP SE

- Microsoft Corporation

- SAS Institute

- Oracle Corporation

- com, Inc.

- Teradata Corporation

- Manthan Systems

- Mixpanel



Deployment mode Segment Drivers



Based on the deployment mode, the cloud is predicted to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the high adoption of the cloud-based solution, including Software-as-a-Service among organizations as a result of its quick accessibility feature. Moreover, it provides various benefits over on-premises solutions that include cost-efficient, adaptability, easy implementation, and high scalability. Small and medium-sized organizations are largely opting for cloud solutions owing to their lower cost, all-time support, and easy maintenance properties.



Regional Drivers



On the basis of the region, North America is expected to dominate the market over the coming years due to the strong adoption of customer analytics solutions by organizations to stay competitive utilizing customer data. Additionally, owing to the large presence of several customer analytics players that include Microsoft, Oracle, Google, and SAP, further supporting the growth of the customer analytics market.



Customer Analytics Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Component:



- Solutions

o Data Management/Extract, Transform, Load

o Voice of Customer

o Analytical Tools

o Social Media Analytics

o Dashboard and Reporting



- Services

o Professional Services

o Consulting

o Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

o Education and Training

o Managed Services



Segmentation by Deployment Mode:



- Cloud

- On-Premises



Segmentation by Application:



- Brand Management

- Campaign Management

- Churn Management

- Customer Behaviour Analysis

- Product Management

- Others



Segmentation by Data Source:

- Web

- Social Media

- Smartphone

- Email

- Store

- Call Center

- Other Data Sources



Segmentation by Industry:



- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

- Retail and Ecommerce

- Telecommunications and Information Technology

- Energy and Utilities

- Manufacturing

- Transportation and Logistics

- Government and Defense

- Healthcare and Life Sciences

- Media and Entertainment

- Travel and Hospitality

- Other Industry Verticals



Segmentation by Region:



- North America

o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



Our Other Relevant Reports:



1. Emotion Analytics Market

2. Data Analytics Market



About GMI Research

GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.