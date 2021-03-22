Customer Care Services Market 2021 Development and Opportunities with Forecast 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Customer care services can be defined as direct one-on-one interaction between a consumer purchase a product and a representative of the company that is selling the product. These services help in customer satisfaction, brand empowerment, and customer repetition and retention. Even though AI-enabled bots are rapidly being adopted for interaction, one-on-one human interaction for addressing customer queries is still a major necessity.



Global Customer Care Services Market – Dynamics



Increasing Need for Customer Retention and Customer Repetition



Across the globe, the need to retain customers and increase the level of customer satisfaction has increased. Customer care service enables human interaction, which helps in achieving customer satisfaction. This, in turn, is driving the global customer care services market.



Increasing Adoption of AI-enabled Bots Hampering Global Customer Care Services Market



Integration of customer care services with artificial intelligence (AI) to answer customer queries is expected to hamper the global customer care services market during the forecast period. Major players in the food & beverages delivery sector, such as Zomato, have already adopted the total AI-based customer support. With the increasing penetration of artificial intelligence (AI) in industries such as hospitality and food & beverages, the global market for customer care services is being hampered.



North America Expected to Dominate Global Customer Care Services Market



In terms of region, the global customer care services market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global customer care services market during the forecast period, due to availability of low-cost labor in the region.



COVID-19 Impact on Global Customer Care Services Market



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to adversely impact the global customer care services market for a short-term period. This is because the demand for products and services has reduced drastically, due to lockdown. This, in turn, has resulted in decrease in the demand for customer care services.



Global Customer Care Services Market – Competition Landscape



In May 2020, ServiceNow Safe Workplace, a four-app suite, was launched by ServiceNow, which is a leading digital workflow company. This suite would help enterprises to cope with the impact caused by the COVID-19 outbreak on workflow.



Syrow



Established in 2016, Syrow offers a complete suite of customer care services. The company provides customer services, tele-calling services, and semi-voice services. The company provides outsourcing services to industries such as IT & telecommunication, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, BFSI, and media & entertainment.



Global Customer Care Services Market: Segmentation



The global customer care services market can be segmented based on:



Type

Industry

Region



Global Customer Care Services Market, by Type



Based on type, the global customer care services market can be divided into:



In-house

Outsourced



Global Customer Care Services Market, by Industry



Based on industry, the global customer care services market can be classified into:



IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Government & Public

Travel & Hospitality



