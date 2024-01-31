Customer Data Platform Market Analyzing the Growth, Size, Opportunities and Top Key Players - Forecast Until 2027

The global Customer Data Platform Market size is to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2022 to USD 19.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Customer Data Platform Market"



383 - Tables

57 - Figures

334 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94223554



CDP is an emerging data management platform, which is used to provide a prepackaged data lake, advanced data integration and management capabilities to build unified customer profiles, and deep analytics for segmentation and reporting. CDP provides an environment where organizations can get a clearer view of their customers in a single and actionable dashboard, helping them make better decisions on how, when, and why to interact with the customer. CDP has abilities to consolidate and integrate data, such as identity data, quantitative and behavioral data, and qualitative data, regardless of the data's format, into a marketing-controlled platform. CDP also facilitates organizations to improve their customer experience by integrating their customer database with an omnichannel marketing platform.



Some of the key players operating in the customer data platform market include Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Adobe Inc. (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), SAS Institute (US),Twilio Segement (US),Cloudera(US) Teradata (US), Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel), Dun & Bradstreet (US), Leadspace (US), Upland Software (US), CaliberMind (US), Celebrus (UK), Tealium (US), Acquia (US), BlueConic (US), Lytics Inc. (US), IgnitionOne, Inc. (US), Amperity, Inc. (US), Optimove (US), Totango (US), Insider (Singapore), Segment (US), Listrak (US), Simon Data (US), Ometria (UK), Treasure Data (US), Salesmango (US), and ActionIQ (US).These customer data platform vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain their positions and increase their market shares in the customer data platform market.



Salesforce was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in California, US. The company is one of the leading providers of CRM technology that helps companies improve their relationships and interactions with customers. In June 2019, Salesforce acquired Tableau, one of the leading analytical data providers, which would strengthen the Salesforce Customer 360 platform, enabling customers to make smarter decisions. The integrated platform provides a single shared view of every customer across departments, such as marketing, sales, commerce, and service. Salesforce has a community of over 10 million innovators, disruptors, and community shapers who are called Trailblazers. The company offers a wide range of products and services across segments, which include sales, service, marketing, application, analytics, employee experience, trailblazers and reskilling, and enablement and collaboration, most of which operate on a single trusted cloud platform. Its service offerings can be easily deployed through mobile devices and internet browsers and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications. It offers cross-cloud technology, Salesforce 360, which helps its customers have a single integrated, holistic customer profile for various departments.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=94223554



Microsoft was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Washington, US. The company develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions. Its product offerings include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solutions, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, and video games. Microsoft caters to various industries, including education, insurance, government, health, hospitality and travel, and retail and consumer goods. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells devices, such as PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, other intelligent devices, and related accessories. It offers a range of services, which include solution support, consulting services, and cloud-based solutions that provide customers with software, services, platforms, and content. It also offers online advertising.



Browse Other Reports:



Green Data Center Market



Smart Buildings Market



Simulation Software Market



Student Information System Market



Video Management System Market



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/customer-data-platform-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/customer-data-platform.asp