Nice (Israel),SAP (Germany),Salesforce (United States),Adobe (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Oracle (United States),Agilone (United States),Tealium (United States),IgnitionONE (United States),Blueconic (United States),RedPoint Global (United States),Ascent360 (United States),Segment (United States),Lytics (United States),Zaius (United States),MParticle (United States),ActionIQ (United States)



What is Customer Data Platform Market?

With the increasing importance of customer experience, companies are focusing on more comprehensive ways to understand their customerâ€™s behavior. The customer data platform integrates and combines data from numerous sources to create a unified customer database. With features focused on ensuring data quality and efficient integration customer data platforms are widely used by the marketers for understanding each and every customer and prospect across all interactions and touchpoints. Moreover, growing adoption among small and medium enterprises expected to fuel market growth during the forecasted period.



Market Segmentation & Scope



Study by Type (Access, Analytics, Engagement), Application (Marketing Data Segmentation, Personalized Recommendation, Predictive Analytics, Campaign Management, Customer Engagement and Retention, Security Management, Others (Data Enrichment, Marketing Automation, Data Monetization, and Customer Analytics)), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecommunication, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utilities, Automobile, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others (Agriculture, Government, and Education)), Delivery Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Component (Solutions (Software Tools, Platforms), Services (Consulting Services, Support and Maintenance Services))



Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Awareness about Customer Data Platform among Marketers



Growing Focus on Development of Real-Time Customer Profiles



Rising Adoption of Account-Based Marketing among Enterprises



Growth Drivers

Enterprises across numerous industry verticals are gradually turning to the customer data platform. It helps to analyze companyâ€™s collective customer data from distinct sources providing companies with an integrated system of record for data about all of their customers and prospects which is driving the adoption of the customer data platform.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Data Privacy and Security Concerns



Opportunities

Increasing Funding and Investment in Customer Data Platform Startups



Growing Need for Analyzing Consumer Buying Behavior in Different Industry Vertical



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Customer Data Platform Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Customer Data Platform Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Development Activities:

In the present business scenario digital transformation across organizations changing more and more business processes hence market players are focusing on the technological developments towards increasing the efficiency of the cloud-based deployment model of the customer data platform. Constant operational excellence is achieved in this industry which is a positive trend in the past few years. Technological development and innovation in products led to a rise in demand from end-users. This has also encouraged vendors to develop more advanced customer data platform. Hence, organizations must have its own unique competitive strategy to stand successfully in the market.



