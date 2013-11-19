Customer Demand Drives Production and Reduce Leads with Ultriva E2E Platform

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Narayan Laksham, founder and CEO of Ultriva, discussed an additional requirement for establishing End to End (E2E) pull replenishment: Customer Integration. On the company’s current blog found on Ultriva’s website, Laksham noted, “’E2E Pull’ by its very name suggests that customer demand should be driving the production in order to optimize inventory, reduce lead time, and improve service levels. There is an urgent need to engage customers through an E2E platform…it is the only way to accomplish these lean efficiency best-practice goals.”



Customers are used to sending sales orders based on their MRP/ERP system; these orders result in input from their S&OP process. Sadly, and inaccurate customers’ orders are being driven largely by forecasts and assumptions made during their planning sessions.



Manufacturers must make it easy for their customers to provide these data. It should not be an IT exercise where data is pulled out of a data warehousing or a Business Intelligence (BI) system lacking real-time information.



Collaborative Real Time portal this process easier. Customers can feed the data in real time through RFID or scanners or manual inputs or integration with business systems or a combination of these. The portal becomes a demand repository that can then be effectively used in the S&OP process. It provides accurate data needed to utilize customers’ consumption or usage patterns, variability of consumptions, demand spikes, inventory levels, and delivery performance.



To read more go to: http://info.ultriva.com/e2e-pull



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495