Customer Experience Management Market Is Expected to Grow $14.9 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- According to a research report "Customer Experience Management Market by Component (Solutions, Services) Touchpoint, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets, the customer experience management market is projected to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2020 to USD 14.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers for the market include Need for better understanding customers, customer-related scores helping organizations to plan better customer engagement strategy, and CEM solutions help in reducing customer churn rates.



Based on component, services segment to record a higher growth rate than solutions segment during the forecast period



Base on component, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than the solutions segment during the forecast period. The services segment has a major influence on the customer experience management market's growth. The demand for services is increasing with the growing adoption of customer experience management by enterprises across major verticals. These services assist end users in reducing costs, lowering operational costs, increasing overall revenues, and improving business performance. With the help of these services, organizations can track, evaluate, and analyze the requirements of their business to make better-informed decisions.



Among services, managed services segment to register a higher growth rate than professional services segment during the forecast period



Among services, the managed services segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate than the professional services segment during the forecast period. Managed services help clients manage their customer experience management operations on-premises as well as on the cloud. The prime responsibility of the managed service providers is to improve the efficiency of inbound and outbound operations cost-effectively for enterprises.



North America to account for the largest market size duringthe forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the largest market for customer experience management due to the large-scale implementation of customer experience management solutions by organizations and enterprises in the country. The high pace of digital transformation, along with the high growth of AI and data analytics, is attributed to the fast growth of the customer experience management market in the US.



Key and emerging market players include Adobe (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Avaya (US), Nice (Israel), Nokia (Finland), SAP (Germany), OpenText (Canada), Tech Mahindra (India), Verint Systems (US), Zendesk (US), SDL (UK), Teradata (US), Sprinklr (US), Medallia (US), InMoment (US), SAS Institute (US), Clarabridge (US), Sitecore (US), NGDATA (Belgium), Amperity (US), Manthan (India), Mixpanel (US), Segment.io (US), ZephyrTel (US), and MindTouch (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the customer experience management market.



