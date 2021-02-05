New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- The Customer Information System (CIS) can be described as a useful customer relationship management program that allows simple customization of the database, which involves user-defined fields and helps with services, such as water, gas, and electricity billing through CIS software. The existence of user-defined fields in CIS allows the system to adapt to the market without the need to upgrade the original software. An increase in the use and approval of CIS may be observed during the forecast timeframe.



Market Drivers



The growth of the competition in the Customer Information System is the product of a variety of factors. Advances in new media, the Internet of Things [IoT], and cloud technologies are some of the main factors that have played a vital role in stimulating market growth. Another main driver of the Customer Information System (CIS) development is the growing number of government smart city initiatives.



Key participants include Hansen, Oracle, SAP, Itineris, Milestone Utility Services, Fluentgrid, Gentrack, Open International, Cayenta, and Hydro-Comp.



Regional Outlook



North America led the market with a share of about 41.0% in 2018. The region's market domination is attributed to CIS's high implementation due to growing energy consumption and an increasing number of grid modernization programs. Europe is expected to rise at the highest rate in the projected period. Functional companies in the area are implementing creative technology to bring about improvements in their legacy processes. Asia Pacific's growth in the CIS market is driven by the expansion of IT firms, enhanced IT penetration, and increased energy usage, making CIS highly important in the region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Customer Information System (CIS) market according to Operational platforms, Deployment Type, Component, Application, and Region:



Operational platforms Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



In-house

Outsourced

Co-sourced

Hosted

Others



Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Cloud

On-Premises



Offerings Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Solutions

Services



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Power and electricity management

Wastewater and water management

Utility gas management

Others



Regional Analysis of the Customer Information System (CIS) Market:



The global Customer Information System (CIS) market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Customer Information System (CIS) market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Customer Information System (CIS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Customer Information System (CIS) Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Advancements in the Internet of Things and cloud technologies

4.2.2.2. The rise in smart city initiatives

4.2.2.3. Increasing global utility consumption

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Challenges of cybersecurity

4.2.3.2. Rigid data regulations by the government

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continue…



