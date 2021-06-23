Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Customer Intelligence Platform Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Customer Intelligence Platform Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global Customer Intelligence Platform market. Key Players in Customer Intelligence Platform Market are: AllSight (Informatica) (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Verint Systems (United States), Janrain (United States), DataSift (United Kingdom), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAS (United States), Selligent (Belgium), Vision Critical (Canada), TrustSphere (Singapore)



Brief Overview of Customer Intelligence Platform:

Customer Intelligence Platform is software that gathers and analyzes customer information, their details and activities. This helps the business to develop strong customer relationship and improve their decision-making process. It helps organization to fully understand the behavior of customers, what affects their purchase which enables the business to serve the customer better.



Market Trend

- Penetration of Advanced Technology



Market Drivers

- Increase in Demand for Cloud-Based Security Solutions

- High Cost and Risks in Managing On-Premises Security Solutions



Market Challenges

- Lack of Tools to Integrate Online and Offline Customer Data in Real Time



The Customer Intelligence Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud Based, On-Premise), Application (Marketing Analysis, Customer Optimization, Real-Time Customer Experience, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)



Geographically Global Customer Intelligence Platform markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Customer Intelligence Platform markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



