New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The increasing popularity of cloud-based technologies, bring your own device, and IoT is generating an enormous amount of data worldwide, which in turn is propelling the growth of the market.



Market Size – USD 6.01 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.8%, Market Trends – Penetration of the internet and e-commerce.



The global customer journey analytics market is forecast to reach USD 25.70 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Customer journey analytics platforms are used to track and monitor the consumer habits across multiple channels, considering the first introduction to the brand or company and throughout the entire association. Customer analytics solutions go beyond the point of purchase to monitor and analyze customer behavior through service interactions and others. The journey analytics solutions combine both quantitative and qualitative data, allowing companies to identify the customer's journey that have the most significant impact on specific business goals, such as increasing revenue or reducing customer churn, and designing decisions data-driven to influence those outcomes.



The Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever-expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Customer Journey Analytics market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe Systems Incorporated, NICE Ltd., Pointillist, Verint Systems Inc., Quadient, ClickFox, Servion Global Solutions Ltd., Kitewheel, and CallMiner, Inc., among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Customer Journey Analytics market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Customer Journey Analytics market is split into:



TouchPoints Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Website

Social media

Applications

Email

Physical Stores

Others



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Solution

Services



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cloud

On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Data Mapping and Virtualization

Customer Behavior Analysis

Product and Brand Management

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Customer Journey Analytics market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Customer Journey Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Customer Journey Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue…..



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



