Customer Journey Analytics Market Size, Trends, Growing Demand & Industry Forecast 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- According to a new market research report "Customer Journey Analytics Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Data Source, Application (Campaign Management & Product Management), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, & Telecommunications and IT), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the customer journey analytics market size to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2020 to USD 25.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during the forecast period.



Various factors such as the growing need to provide seamless customer experience, a higher focus on better customer engagement strategies through omnichannel, and adoption of advanced analytics solutions to leverage the increasing customer data and reduce customer churn rate, are expected to drive the demand for customer journey analytics solutions and services.



The customer journey analytics market is projected to witness a slight slowdown in its growth in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns imposed worldwide. These lockdowns have been impacting all the verticals, including retail and eCommerce, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, and government. The pandemic has led to a shift in customer behavior, with lockdown driving customers to opt for omnichannel for purchasing. The condition is expected to come under control by mid-2021. The demand for customer journey analytics solutions and services is expected to increase due to customers shifting toward online purchasing. Due to lockdown regulations, there was a surge in the number of online media and entertainment users, which has created the demand for customer journey analytics solutions and services for understanding customer needs.



The cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The customer journey analytics market by deployment mode has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The high CAGR of the cloud segment can be attributed to the availability of easy deployment options and minimal requirements of capital and time. These factors are supporting the current lockdown scenario of COVID-19 as social distancing, and online purchasing of goods hit the industry and are expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based customer journey analytics solutions. Highly secure customer data encryption and complete data visibility and control feature are responsible for the higher adoption of on-premises-based customer journey analytics solutions.



The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The customer journey analytics market is segmented on the basis of components into solutions and services. Services are further segmented into professional and managed services. Professional services include consulting, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services. The demand for professional services is expected to rise due to a rise in tailored demand for customers. Customers are coming up with customization requirements in the already installed customer journey analytics solutions to enhance the overall performance.



The mobile segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The customer journey analytics market is segmented on the basis of data sources into web, social, mobile, email, store, call center, and other data sources (advertising, loyalty programs, surveys, and promotional events). The mobile segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed as the growing interaction of users through mobile devices enables them to communicate with businesses in a more personalized manner. Therefore, enterprises are willingly implementing customer journey analytics solutions to analyze mobile data.



Among verticals, the retail and eCommerce segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The customer journey analytics market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, retail and eCommerce, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and other verticals (education, and energy and utilities). The BFSI vertical is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Moreover, the retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. To meet the rapidly changing customer expectations, retail and eCommerce companies are inclining toward customer journey analytics solutions, which can monitor the customer's journey in real time across different channels and guide them to meet their requirements.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is the largest revenue contributor to the global customer journey analytics market. The region is witnessing significant developments in the customer journey analytics market. Many customer journey analytics solution providers are adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their positions in the market. The US government has provided support by promoting an ideal environment for research and innovation, leading to advancements in various fields of science and technology. APAC has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing awareness for enhancing customer experience in key countries, such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to fuel the adoption of customer journey analytics solutions and services. The commercialization of the AI and ML technology, giving rise to increased customer data, and the need for further advancements to leverage its benefits to the maximum are expected to drive the adoption of customer journey analytics solutions in the region.



Major vendors in the global customer journey analytics market include include Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), NICE (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Genesys (US), Cisco (US), Teradata (US), Alterian (US), [24]7.ai (US), Pointillist (US), BryterCX (US), inQuba (South Africa), Kitewheel (US), Verint (US), Thunderhead (UK), Servion (India), CallMiner (US), NGDATA (Belgium), Acoustic (US), FirstHive (US), CaliberMind (US), Amperity (US), and Cerebri AI (US).



