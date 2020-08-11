Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Customer Journey Analytics Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States), Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States), Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States), SAP SE (Germany), NICE Ltd. (Israel), Verint Systems Inc. (United States), Pointillist (Luxembourg), ClickFox (United States), Quadient (Switzerland), Kitewheel (United States)



Definition:

Customer journey analytics is defined as the process of tracking and analyzing the way customers use combinations of channels to interact with an organization and covers all channels present and future which interface directly with customers. It gives marketers and customer experience to understand and engage with individual customers at a personal level, at scale. Organizations can discover the most important customer journeys and prioritize those opportunities that significantly impact business goals like increasing revenue, reducing churn and improving customer experience by analyzing millions of data points in real-time.



Market Trend

- Rising use of Big Data and Analytics Techniques in Various Organizations



Market Challenges

- Issue Related with Data Security and Data Privacy



Market Restraints:

- Complicated Data Synchronization



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Focus on Virtual Touchpoints

- Rising Need for Insights to Predict Customer Intents



Market Overview of Global Customer Journey Analytics

If you are involved in the Global Customer Journey Analytics industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by: Study by Type (Software, Services (Managed services, Professional services, Support and maintenance services, Consulting services)), Application (Customer Behavioral Analysis, Customer Churn Analysis, Customer Segmentation and Targeting, Product Management, Campaign Management, Brand Management, Others), End Use Verticals (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and IT, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Automotive and Transportation, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), Pricing Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Touchpoint (Social media, Call center, Web, Mobile, Email, Branch/store, Others)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



