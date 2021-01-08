Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Customer Location Intelligence Solution Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Customer Location Intelligence Solution Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Customer Location Intelligence Solution. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) Inc. (United States), HERE Technologies (United States), Cuebiq Inc (United States), AreaMetrics, Inc. (United States), Verve Wireless, Inc. (United States), PlaceIQ (United States), Placed (United States), Gravy Analytics (United States), Ubimo Ltd. (United States) and Near Pte Ltd. (United States)

The Global Customer Location Intelligence Solution market is expected to witness high demand due to the increasing use of e-commerce platforms across the world. Customer location intelligence provides analytic and operational solutions across organizations about the customer. The customer location intelligence solution market is adopting artificial intelligence that helps retailers enhance the in-store customer experience. AI helps understand the demographics and patterns of customers and deploys personalized recommendations, offers, and product assistance by analyzing the collected data.

Market size by Revenue is expected to grow xx% in 2020 alone as demand is anticipated to be moderately affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. The downstream companies contend with restricted profit from falling consumer confidence, demand for industry products is expected to slow.

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Hardware, Solution, Services (Data Analytics & Consulting, System Integration & Maintenance)), Application (Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer Management, Others), Industry Vertical (Retail, Real Estate, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Smart Cities, Others), Business Function (Sales & Marketing, Operations, Research & Development)

Market Trend

- Huge Demand due to Growing Use of E-Commerce Platform

- Technological Advancement associated with the Customer Location Intelligence Solution



Market Drivers

- The Increasing Demand from various End-User Industries

- Growing Demand for the Online Food Delivery



Opportunities

- High Demand due to Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

- The Emergence of IoT in the in Location Intelligence



Restraints

- Technological Complexities Related to the Customer Location Intelligence Solution

- The Increasing Issues regarding Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Issues



Challenges

- High Initial Cost of Deployment Associated with Customer Location Intelligence Solution



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Customer Location Intelligence Solution Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Finally, Customer Location Intelligence Solution Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Customer Location Intelligence Solution Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



