Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market - Global Forecast, Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software is a business tool that allows you to connect with your target audience more effectively to improve operating efficiency. CRM software segment is expected to show a substantial growth in all software application markets with an increasing deployment of software solutions such as Software-as-a-Service, online channels, customer service applications, customer loyalty management, and others.



After a slow growth rate in the first half of 2011, the CRM software market recovered steadily and observed an upward growth in 2012. Despite the maturity of the market, the demand for CRM application software solutions is forecasted to follow this upward trajectory for the period of 2012 -2018. Due to new technology adoption and new local players, Asia-Pacific will represent the fastest growing market by region with a double digit growth throughout the forecast period. However, developed markets are expected to see slower growth due to market saturation.



Increasing competition among various industries will force players to invest a significant amount of capital in customer retention activities which will drive the growth of this market. Emerging technologies like cloud computing reduce the deployment cost which will also boost the demand for cloud based services. In this interconnected world of e-commerce, CRM software will play the role of a key differentiator for different industry players.



Evolution in Software as a Service (SaaS) technology will spur the demand for cloud based CRM software solutions. Different application areas for CRM software include marketing, sales for automation, social media, Vendor Relationship Management (VRM) and others. Based on geographies, the global market for CRM software is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).



The market is dominated by top three players namely, SAP AG, which is the market leader and accounts for 20% of the global market share followed by SalesForce.Com and Oracle. Some other key players in this industry include Microsoft, Amdocs, Adobe, SAS Institute, IBM and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



