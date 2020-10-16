Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The global customer relationship management market size is projected to reach USD 113.46 billion by the end of 2027. The integration of advanced concepts such as AI and IoT will emerge in favor of growth of the overall market in the coming years.. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Customer Relationship Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Marketing and Sales Automation, Customer Management, Lead Generation and Customer Retention, Customer Support and Contact Centre, Others), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027," the market was worth USD 47.79 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.



customer relationship management market is a platform that helps organizations and businesses manage their relationships with the customers as well as other businesses. The increasing adoption of software as a service across numerous industry verticals will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the CRM market. The availability of open source as well as low cost cloud platforms will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. The presence of several large scale vendors will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing investments in development of advanced CRM and the efforts put in to integrate latest concepts such as artificial intelligence and IoT will emerge in favor of market growth. The ability of a customer relationship management to simplify business management and operations will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years.



Get Sample PDF Brochure with the "Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19" on the automotive ceramics industry.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Medical Lighting Technologies Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies customer relationship management market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

List of companies profiled in the report:



Copper CRM, Inc. (San Francisco, California)

Creatio (Boston, Massachusetts)

Freshworks, Inc. (California, United States)

HubSpot, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Infor, Inc. (New York, United States)

Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap) (Arizona, United States)

Insightly, Inc. (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Pipedrive (New York, United States)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

SugarCRM (California, United States)

Teamgate.com (London, United Kingdom)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Tamil Nadu, India)



Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418



Adoption of CRM Solutions has Risen During the Covid-19 Pandemic



The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a huge panic among people as well as businesses across the world. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, governments have enforced strict lockdowns and advised social distancing practices. As a result, several businesses have been forced to shut down. Several businesses have implemented work from home policies. It is observed that CRM software have helped these organizations function seamlessly. Thus, the customer relationship management market will benefit from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



Increasing Number of Company Collaborations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth



The recent encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has had the highest impact on market growth. Accounting to the massive potential held by CRM in the IT sector, corporate businesses are looking to collaborate with CRM vendors across the world. In November 2017, Adobe Inc. announced that it has collaborated with Microsoft Corporation. The companies stated that this collaboration was aimed at the development of an integrated customer relationship management and content management solution. The companies will look to combine the resources of both the organizations, with a bid to enhancing the operational performance of the CRM solution. Adobe Marketing will be used in tandem with Microsoft Dynamics 365; a step that will help the companies acquire a wider consumer base in the long run. This collaboration will not just benefit the companies but will also aid the growth of the overall CRM market in the coming years.



Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418



Industry Developments:

July 2019 – Pipedrive, announced that it will be adding AI capabilities to its existing CRM software. Through the integration of AI, Pipedrive will look to enhance its CRM solutions and subsequently acquire a wider consumer base.

Key Research Objectives



Market size and growth rate by various segments at global and regional level for the 2015-2026 period, with 2015-2017 as historical data, 2018 as base year and 2019-2026 as forecast period

Overall market size and growth rate for key countries for the 2015-2026 period

Market dynamics - Market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities

Technological and market developments shaping the market

Competitive analysis

Profiles of key companies operating in the market

Key insights



Purchase Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103418



About Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US: +1 424 253 0390



UK: +44 2071 939123



APAC: +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com