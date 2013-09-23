Customer Reviews Key to Home Security

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- BestHomeSecurityCompany.com (BHSC) is the leader in home security reviews. BHSC has an expert staff that reviews each home security company and combines their score with that of real customers. BHSC provides a forum for customers to share their experiences, positive or negative, with a particular home security company. The customer reviews are a vital piece to the overall usefulness of the website because it can paint a picture of what kind of service a particular home security company may provide for the potential consumer



"The customer reviews are a fundamental component to our reviews," Robert Siciliano, Director of BHSC Reviews, said. "Our experts do all of the research they can and provide quality information to consumers. However, real experiences truly complete the picture. By combining expert research with experience, we feel we are supplying consumers with the best information regarding home security."



Current and former customers of a particular home security company can log onto BHSC and submit a review that will be published on the specific company's profile. The customer reviews allow for individuals to write out their experiences and share their feelings concerning the service they have received, as well as leave a numerical score (1-10) that depicts how well the company conducts their business.



"We felt it was important for customers to have the ability to write out and share their experiences with a home security company because that is information people who are looking to purchase a home security system want," Siciliano explained. "The numerical score that the customer provides is used to calculate a user rating which is a large portion of a company's overall score."



The BHSC expert staff is always working to improve the site in order to better service the consumer. One way of doing that is to compile as many customer reviews as possible to make reviews more thorough and effective.



"We want as many customers as possible to leave reviews because that helps us help the consumer," Siciliano expressed. "If a customer has had a good experience with a home security company, that should be shared. If they have had a negative experience, that also needs to be shared."