Customer Reviews Reveal Which Electric Sanders to Buy

Provo, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- With the hundreds of sanders on the market today, finding the best one can be an overwhelming task. BestSander.org helps cut through the confusion by giving high quality sander reviews.



“We take a look at them from several angles,” said website owner Graham. “We look at power, the grips, the uses, speeds and just about anything else you can think of.”



Reviews posted to the website are from actual users, so the information is presented by people who know what they are talking about. The website breaks down reviews by model and by category.



“It’s important to know that not all sanders can do what’s needed. Small sanders are needed for tight spaces while big belt sanders are best for large areas,” Graham said. “Not all sanders are created equal even when in the same category.”



"Things like fixed v. variable speed and the noise are important to some users while less important to others," he said.



“Some people are willing to sacrifice noise to get more power,” Graham said. “In general the more power the sander pulls, the noisier it will be. That’s just a tradeoff people have to decide on, so we supply that information.”



While many sanders do come with a dust bag, how that bag is attached to the sander also makes a difference. Some bags run straight under the power cord and handle while others are mounted to the top. Some sanders do not have a dust bag, but these are usually the very smallest devices used for precision and detail work.



“If you work in a confined area or are sensitive to dust, you’re going to want a dust bag. You also want a sander that puts a lot of the dust into the bag,” Graham said. “We tell you which sanders do the best job of collecting the dust and which bags are best at holding it in.”



With each review, the website offers a link to where the sander can be purchased.



In addition to sanders, the website offers a safety section. Graham said this is an important part of the site and using the reviewed power tools.



“Be safe, not sorry,” he said. “We want you to but the tool you need and enjoy using it, but more than that we want you to be safe. Power tools are not toys. You need to be careful using them and make sure you are protected.”



For more information visit http://bestsander.org .



Contact:

Graham Hart

0064-98175154

http://bestsander.org