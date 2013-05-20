Customer Satisfaction with New Quick Start Guide for EzPaycheck Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com understands how difficult and frustrating setting up payroll for the first time can be. EzPaycheck software now has a simple quick start guide to ensure an even more user friendly application. This guide can be viewed at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/quick-start-guide.asp



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com is becoming a big dog in the payroll software development game. This innovative software now has many new features including the quick start guide in the 2013 edition. Now customers can set up tax options, calculate payroll, which includes federal, local and state taxes as well as deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401K all in house.



Customers can view sample paychecks and the quick step guide on how to print check with logo on the blank stock from Halfpricesoft.com. Priced at just $89 per installation for new customers ($59 for ezPaycheck 2012 customers), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any small to midsize business establishment.



“Now is the best time for small businesses to automate their payroll with ezPaycheck payroll software.” Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com, explains “ezPaycheck speeds up regular payroll tasks as well as end-of-year reporting tasks, giving business owners and managers more time to focus on the business at hand in 2013.” he adds.



Potential customers are encouraged to test-drive the easy-to-use, flexible features of ezPaycheck payroll software



http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp with no credit carded needed and no obligation.



EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Prints tax forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



Small business owners who are seeking productivity-booting solution are welcome to start the 30-day free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software



http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/Payroll-software.html



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.