Customer Service: Home-Security-Plus Strives to Be the Best

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Home-Security-Plus, a home and business surveillance company, is notable for their high quality customer care. They provide experienced home alarm system and video security system set up as well as engaging customers in complex troubleshooting.



Because security systems can be complicated to set up, maintain, and understand, it’s critical that companies providing those systems take care of those customers. Home-Security-Plus has built a business that attends to customers’ needs in a several important ways. While warranties on products with lifespans of 1-2 years may run out, the company continues to provide support by email and phone to the original purchaser of the home surveillance system or business security system. Additionally, the company gives customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, secure ordering, and easy returns, all of which ensure that the customer gets the best home security system for his or her needs.



In addition to supporting customers, Home-Security-Plus offers a wide range of security and alarm systems in order to keep people feeling safe in their homes and businesses. Their home surveillance systems include multiple camera configurations and CCTV security systems, and packages can include the option for night vision and recording capabilities. Alternatively, they offer more traditional alarm monitoring systems, providing a range of surveillance levels. As should be clear, the company’s mission is to ensure that people can safeguard what they value; as stated by a company spokesperson, they “offer the best surveillance cameras, systems, and accessories” in order to “protect what we have worked for our whole lives.”



About Home-Security-Plus

As a family-owned business that has been operating for over 10 years, Home-Security-Plus prides itself on connecting with our customers and providing the highest level of customer care out there. Our low prices, wide selection of security and surveillance products, and knowledgeable staff can help you ensure that your home or business is well protected. For additional information please visit, http://www.home-security-plus.com/.