Customer Service Rating - American Safety Associates, LLC Is the Only Safety Supplies Distributor to Have the Seal of Excellence

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Asasupplies.com, one of the web's most popular safety products distributors, has been given the Stella Service "Excellent" seal rating for excellent customer support and satisfaction.



STELLAService rates the customer service performance of online retailers by focusing on four key areas that are important to online buyers: phone, email/live chat, shipping and returns. The company has created a robust evaluation process for evaluating and analyzing over 200 unique customer service metrics using multiple engagements factors that are set across multiple geographies with random sampling to ensure unbiased customer satisfaction ratings.



"Our customers are the focus on what we do with our business at American Safety Associates, LLC. Our website asasupplies.com is monitored, edited, and tested every single day to ensure we have all the technology needed to engage with our customers and serve them the best possible way we can. We want to make sure that their experience is something they want to share with their friends and colleagues." said Freddy Pineda, Managing Director of ASA, LLC. "Having the Excellent rating since 2011 is an honor for us since we compete in a very competitive safety distribution landscape. Being the only PPE (personal protective equipment) distributor to have this approval from actual customers is something we worked hard for and will continue to work for."



Companies that meet stringent requirements are given the "Excellent" seal by STELLA Service for their commitment to customers. These handful of companies have proven that their business is truly dedicated to providing great customer service and shopping experience at their respective web sites.



Asasupplies.com was first awarded the STELLA Service "Excellent" seal in 2011 and is the only safety supplies distributor/retailer to earn this seal of approval. Asasupplies.com shares this honor with such top companies such Ambercombie& Fitch, Armani Exchange, Amazon.com,, Bass Pro Shop, Zappos, and other national and multinational companies.



About American Safety Associates, LLC

American Safety Associates, LLC distributes and exports safety products for working environments. Distribution centers are located throughout the US to serve customers in all regions.



ASA, LLC

701 S. Homestead Blvd #10

Homestead, LF 33035

Miami, FL 33135



For more information, visit http://www.asasupplies.com.