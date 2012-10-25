Customer Solutions Group: The Inside Sales Lab Records Its Two Millionth Warm Customer

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Customer Solutions Group (CSG) recorded its 2 millionth “warm transfer” in September of this year. By employing efficient and specially trained call center consultants, CSG was able to target potential consumers for their clients in 2012. This driving effort by CSG is one of the keys to great success. Each potential customer is greeted by a professional CSG employee that asks qualifying questions before warm transferring interested customers to a client’s sales force.



The specially trained CSG agents help clients streamline sales efforts. This is done by eliminating the need for the client to spend time culling through lists and asking preliminary questions while making cold calls. CSG knows that a sales staff member’s time is valuable, and is best spent closing the deal. Successful warm transfers are important assets to any company that relies on call centers. “Logging our 2 millionth warm transfer has been a goal for a while,” CSG President Jeffery Feuer says while continuing, “I can’t express how impressed I am with our staff and how excited I am to begin working toward our next milestone.”



Always raising the bar, CSG already has its eyes on the future. Having reached a landmark milestone in September, Inside Sales Lab is looking forward to its next goal of 2.5 million warm transfers. The company foresees an even higher success rate in the upcoming months. For more information about Inside Sales Lab and their 2 millionth warm transfer, visit their website at www.insidesaleslab.com or call 310-273-9999.



About Customer Solutions Group: The Inside Sales Lab

CSG, a consulting organization that was founded in 1993, is dedicated to helping clients develop effective customer acquisition strategies. CSG produces inside sales solutions with sales consulting and call center consulting while helping companies gain more customers and provide clients with measurable improvement.