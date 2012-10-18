Customer Survey Finds 96% Positive Reviews for Payday Loans at Paydayloansonlinelenders.com

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Payday loan provider, paydayloansonlinelenders.com, has received 96% positive reviews according to a study conducted by Customer Survey. The website has made certain changes to further increase the number of customers after their successful feedback. They are now offering loans up to $1500 and their processing time has also been cut down enabling loans to be sanctioned within 1 hour.



Payday loans have gained quite a demand in the banking industry for the past few years. When media spokesperson of the company, Charles Redmond was asked to elaborate on the success of Payday Loans, he quoted “Payday loans have become successful due to three main reasons. First being the quick processing of sanction of these loans. We have managed to give loans within 1 hour in number of occasions. At most Payday loans are assured to be given in the next business day. Second reason for their popularity is lenient financial background checks. People with bad credit, bankruptcy, financial issues in past and present have received loans without any hassle. A steady monthly income suffices for the payday loans. The application process of these loans being 100% online is the third reason for demand of payday loans. Online application can be filled within minutes and the process begins immediately.”



According to the website, there are 70+ trusted lenders standing by to give loans. A statement that is uncommon amongst Instant Payday Loan providers. The fact that the site has lenders ready to give loans makes the company credible, and stands out amongst others. Features such as no fax required, no credit check, same day service and 24/7 bank deposit methods are also mentioned on the website. The process of loan requirement can be completed online through their instant Apply Now process at the site.



A 96% positive feedback is an achievement that the company is very proud of said Charles, “Our objective is to meet our customers’ needs and provide exceptional support. 96% positive reviews for Payday Loans Online at our site reflect our efforts to make the process of payday loans hassle free and customer friendly.”



About PaydayLoansOnlineLenders Inc

PaydayLoansOnlineLenders Inc is one of the leading payday loan providers. The company is known for providing loans through trusted lenders via their online platform http://www.paydayloansonlinelenders.com/. They are based out of San Jose, CA and have been offering cash loan services since 2010.



For more information about payday loans, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of paydayloansonlinelenders.com, please email at support@paydayloansonlinelenders.com.