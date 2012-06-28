Customers Buy Lakeland Leather Coats No Matter What the Season

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- A leather coat is one of the only fashion items that never goes out of style. No matter what decade it is, leather coats are always part of the latest trends. These versatile coats can be worn at many different times throughout the year, and the durability of leather means that the coats will last for many seasons.



Leather is getting more popular than ever, and there is one UK brand that is known for its wide range of quality leather products — including coats, gloves, hats, handbags and purses. This brand is called Lakeland Leather, and it has been around for about 50 years.



The Lakeland Leather website reveals a few important details about its legacy: “Lakeland has specialised in selling leather and Sheepskin jackets and coats since the early ‘60s. We work with designers to develop unique styles within our leather ranges and equally importantly ensure that all our products meet stringent quality standards. All our own label products are designed exclusively and often in limited quantities, so customers are truly buying into a unique item.”



By visiting the Lakeland website, visitors will find a range of leather coats and leather jackets for a diverse set of consumers. Products are classed in categories such as women’s, men’s, handbags and luggage, and accessories. This allows customers to easily browse the website to find exactly what they are looking for. Customers can also refine their searches by colour, type and price, enabling them to pinpoint products of interest.



Each product page features a large image of the item as well as a detailed description of its qualities and characteristics. Customers can order their leather jackets and leather coats right on the website. They can also comparison shop by browsing the related products that are displayed on every product page.



For customers who have never purchased a Lakeland coat or other leather product, the website’s size chart will allow them to ensure that they get the right size.



Furthermore, a highly detailed and informative guide to leather is offered by Lakeland through its website. This guide explains how to take care of leather goods and addresses many frequently asked questions about leather products.



By visiting the Lakeland website, customers will learn more about the world of leather products and have the opportunity to purchase high-quality leather goods for themselves.



About Lakeland Leather

The Lakeland Leather story began many years ago — the first shop was located in Ambleside, and started trading in the 1960s. Throughout the years, the company has gradually expanded, taking care not to lose its unique blend of fashion and quality. Now, Lakeland has 23 shops located throughout the country.



For more information, please visit: http://www.lakelandleather.co.uk/