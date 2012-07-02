Customers Can Experience Seven Days a Week Customer Care Service at Melrose Jewelers After Its Recent Announcement

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Rolex Watches are a classic and elegant addition to the personality and able to make one special in crowd. To fulfill every watch enthusiasts wish to own this piece of luxury in hassle free shopping environment, Melrose Jewelers has launched seven days a week customer care service. From now on customers will be able to call any day for information on any watch such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Oyster, Rolex Submariner and others. Melrose Jewelers is leading online retailer of Rolex Watches for both men and women in and around the nation. It is expanding world over via its retail website.



Mr. Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose Jewelers took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “We are launching seven days a week customer care service convenience of our loyal customers around the nation. Our customer service team is available Monday through Friday 7AM to 7PM Pacific Time, and Saturday and Sunday 9AM to 5PM Pacific Time. Give us a call at 888-574-1250. We will more than honored to solve your queries and problems regarding Rolex Watches including Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Rolex Explorer and others. Our executives are well trained and truly professional in their job. This has been done to make your shopping experience more comfortable and convenient.”



Melrose Jewelers employs university-educated professionals, putting them through an extensive, intensive training process on Rolex Watches and other luxury watches so that they are better able to respond. Their expert executives are trained to be helpful and analytical with regard to current product styles, demographic and cultural preferences, rare models, and much more. Their watches such as Rolex Datejust, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer and others are awe-inspiring, with glistening clear diamonds and impeccable detail characterized by hundreds of striations. The popular dial colors: pink, silver, champagne, and mother of pearl are available in all of the watches available. All the brand new Rolex Watches comes with pure and authentic Italian made Gold. Previously Mr. Krishan announced “Melrose Jewelers Launches Range of Luxurious Rolex Watches With Appraisal and Authentication of AIGL”



Melrose Jewelers is a respected member of the watch industry and proud member of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC). It uses only conflict-free diamonds imported through the Kimberley Process—as signed into law in 2003. Melrose Jewelers is the USA's leading online retailer of Rolex wristwatches, other luxury timepieces, and fine diamond jewelry. Founded in 2008, the showroom operates retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of Rolex watches per year to customers all over the world.



To know more visit www.melrosejewelers.com.