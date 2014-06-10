Customers Can Now Buy the Most Reasonably Priced Sauna Heaters at Saunas.com

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Saunas.com, a renowned online store offering an unmatched range of traditional and infrared saunas, enables customers to buys sauna heaters at the most affordable prices. Their sauna heaters are available in two types, including Electric Sauna Heaters and Wood burning Sauna Heaters. These sauna heaters come in various sizes that take up very little space, and are ideal for that authentic sauna experience.



Users can dial in their preferred temperature within a few degrees with the electric sauna heaters available at Saunas.com, while the Woodburning sauna heaters ensure that the saunas reach the desired temperature and stay there. The starting price of the electric sauna heaters is $577.00 and the Woodburning sauna heaters start at just $713.00.



Apart from sauna heaters, this online store offers other sauna items like steam showers, infrared saunas, traditional saunas, home sauna kits and many more. In fact, the sauna kits they offer are considered the most sought after saunas on the market. They can also customize any sauna given their vast network of relationships in the Sauna Sector.



All sauna accessories offered by this online store belong to leading brands like Hanko and Harmony. A spokesperson from saunas.com, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com mentioned, “We have built strong and lasting relationships with top-of-the-line manufacturers such as TyloHelo, Amerec, Mr. Steam, and Finlandia through an industry experience of nearly 25 years. Another core element of the Saunas.com 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee is an unbreakable pledge to quality. We only sell products that we can stand behind with complete confidence and unwavering pride. There are plenty on the market that will sell you a cheap Infrared, but we know in the long run those are not right for our customers; we expect the best just like our customers do.”



About Saunas.com

SAUNAS.COM, owned by the United Commerce Group, Inc., offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. These are provided in DIY kits, but if you need help with installation – they can help you set that up as well. They can help with all things sauna and steam – use their customer service to your benefit. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. Browse and buy top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured by industry leaders at below retail prices.



To learn more, please visit http://saunas.com