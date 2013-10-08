Customers Can Now Choose from the Best and Largest Collection of Storage Boxes from AlfaPlanhold at Affordable Prices

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- AlfaPlanHold.Com now offers the largest collection of Blueprint Storage Boxes and Large Documents Storage Cabinets which are ideal to store plans, drawing, maps and over-sizes documents. These Storage Boxes help organizing documents in a neat and clean way with easy retrieval of the valuable and extra large documents.



One of the representatives at AlfaPlanHold.Com stated, “We offer largest collection of favorite cabinet from our on-line store. We store one of the finest stock of Storage Boxes from the leading manufacturers in the market such as Safco Products, Advance Organizes Systems, PiCo Design. Products for storing Blueprint, Media, Floor Plans, X-Rays and other large sized documents available at our online store can now be bought at affordable prices.”



The company also delivers Steel Flat Files which provide users with a lifetime of quality protection for flat documents. These flat file cabinets offer flat storage of documents such as maps, blueprints, construction documents, building plans, x-rays, survey plats, topo maps, and more. The company holds the most durable Steel Flat Files from Atlas and Safco, both are extremely durable and reduce possible damage that large documents can face.



Through their perfection and dedication on online delivery, AlfaPlanHold.Com has been promoting exactness with the wide range of engineering, measuring and survey supplies and equipment. Their renowned online store has served individuals and industries with all kinds of digital and manual engineering tools from leading brands like Placom, Safco, Dahle, Artograph, Scalex, PiCo, Mayline, Alvin amongst many other brands.



About AlfaPlanHold.com

Located in Toronto, Ontario and also ships direct all across Canada, United States and over 20 international destinations worldwide, AlfaPlanHold is Canadian owned on-line distributors of Safco, Planhold, Dahle, Scalex, PiCo, Artograph and Alvin as well as many other brands. AlfaPlanHold.Com is a leading web-based source for all Engineering, Measuring and Survey supplies and equipment at competitive prices. With combined industry knowledge of over 25 years, they are solely an on-line based company with their dedication of delivering perfection.



To know more, please visit: http://www.alfaplanhold.com/Blueprint_and_Large_Document_Storage_s/68.htm



Contact:

AlfaPlanHold Inc.

PO Box 21176, 3975 Jane Street

Toronto Ontario M3N 3A3 Canada