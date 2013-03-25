Customers Can Now Reserve Online Storage Units at Mr. Storage for Any Size and Location

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Finding a storage unit shouldn’t be a difficult task. Whether one is moving or simply needs to store their belongings, Mr. Storage can now provide quick solutions by locating facilities and units available with a simple click of a button. So, for those who are looking for a rental storage Norristown, PA, they can now type in their zip code and see what size units are available, what type, and what the monthly rate is right on their website.



This process will take out all of the stressful searching when looking for a unit that will accommodate all of one’s needs. For example, one will be able to tell what the dimensions are of the unit, if it is on the ground floor or drive up accessible, the area square footage, and if there any special offers available on specific units. This is a great opportunity when looking for long-term storage, with the possibility of obtaining the first months rent for free or at 50% off. Even if one needs a mini self storage Norristown, PA, Mr. Storage has the space for any personal belongings that may need to be held for the time being.



As one of the premiere self storage companies and moving companies in Norristown, PA, Mr. Storage’s storage solutions cover the greater Philadelphia area making it convenient for anyone who may be moving across the metropolitan region. Whether it is used for moving out of an apartment and into a new home, Mr. Storage is dedicated to assisting anyone having trouble or is stressed out during a time of change in their life. For those who are looking to make an online storage reservation, but are unsure of how much space they need, feel free to give the Mr. Storage professionals a call. For more than 20 years they have been handling all moving and storage situations and they know what it takes to eliminate any stress, whether it is a need for a pick up service or flexible monthly rentals. So, go online today and see what storage units are open and what specials are available.



