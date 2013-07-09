Customers Can Now Subscribe to Mold Solutions & Inspections' Podcast

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Founded in 1998, Mold Solutions & Inspections began providing mold inspection and remediation services for water damage in Philadelphia. Today, Mold Solutions & Inspections offer a wide range of services, including: water restoration, bio-recovery, and crime scene clean up in Philadelphia. The professionals at Mold Solutions & Inspections have made an enormous impact on their customers over the past two decades. In fact, for two years in a row, Mold Solutions & Inspections have received the Angie’s List Super Service Award. Now, Mold Solutions & Inspections are offering their customers even more, with free audio content on iTunes. Anyone can now listen to Mold Solutions & Inspections’ Podcast for a wealth of information.



For those people who are not completely familiar with the term podcast, it is essentially a subscription to a series of audio broadcasts through the internet. Mold Solutions & Inspections have a ton of industry experience and they wanted to share that information with the world. Now, anyone who wants to learn more about mold and the various problems associated with it can listen to the free podcasts. Most importantly, people can learn how Mold Solutions & Inspections approach the remediation of these problems.



Podcasts have exploded as a source of information and entertainment around the world. In fact, over the past five years both awareness of podcasts and listeners have increased by over 100%. Current estimates predict that about 30% of people have listened to a podcast. Mold Solutions & Inspections take pride in being ahead of industry trends and technology. Therefore, it only made sense for Mold Solutions & Inspections to offer free information via podcasting. If certain questions are not addressed through the audio content provided through podcasting Mold Solutions & Inspections are more than happy to talk live in order to address any concerns.



About Mold Solutions & Inspections

Mold Solutions & Inspections is proud to offer numerous mold inspection, remediation, water damage and bio recovery services for homeowners in the greater Philadelphia area. Not only are they certified but also insured in Mold Inspections, Remediation, Water Restoration and much more. The mold inspectors of Philadelphia are up to date with the leading edge technology, equipment and guidelines to take on any circumstance that may come about. With an immediate response team they will be there to assist anyone no matter what.



