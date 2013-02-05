Customers Can Save Significant Money on Internet Shopping Through New Website iGo Shopping Mall

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- iGo Shopping Mall, a website that allows shoppers to save 20% on their internet shopping globally, has just launched its brand new site. The website also lets people earn cash back from the same stores they already shop, know and love.



The timing of the new website could not be any more perfect. As the economy continues to struggle, people are more interested than ever in finding ways to cut back on their expenses. Saving money when shopping for needed items is a popular way that people can stretch their monthly budgets.



With the new iGo Shopping Mall site, shoppers can save on over 300 million products from more than 5,000 retailers across the world. Stores that feature the cash back option include well-known merchants like Target, Wal-Mart, Macy’s and Sears. Shoppers are notified whenever they receive cash back from one of these retailers.



In addition, shoppers who use the new toolbar from Join.iGoShoppingMall.com/go/tom110 can earn loyalty points by using a specific credit or debit card. The new site also offers shoppers unlimited access to thousands of coupons, discounts and additional savings offers.



Using the new website is easy; shoppers simply need to download a Savings Assistant Toolbar to their browser. The toolbar, which works with Google, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari, is ready to go within seconds. To make shopping and saving money even easier, people can search and shop directly from the toolbar without even having to go to the shopping portal.



“You have access to all the same merchants and products with all the same Cash Back shopping benefits, just faster,” an article on the new website explained, adding that the toolbar will even tell shoppers when they are on a merchant’s site that offers cash back, which will ensure they will never miss an opportunity to earn.



“We’ve thought through the details so you get the most.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the new website can visit join.iGoShoppingMall.com/go/tom110 at any time; there, they can read more about the ways they can save money while shopping, as well as how to earn commissions by sharing information about the site with others.



About iGo Shopping Mall

iGo Shopping Mall is a new website that helps people to save a significant amount of money on their global internet shopping. The site has a wide variety of features, including savings on over 300 million products, a popular cash back option from well-known retailers, and the chance to earn loyalty points. For more information, please visit http://join.igoshoppingmall.com/go/tom110