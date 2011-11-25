Customers, Companies Avoid the Dreaded Automated Operator With SpecialtyAnsweringService.net

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- There are few things more annoying than calling a company for a needed answer and being met with an automated messaging service. Because of the popularity for companies to use this type of service, most people have become familiar with the ritual of repeating the word “operator” over and over until an actual human being is reached. But many times, if the call is after the company’s normal business hours, a live person is not available leaving the customer frustrated and without answers.



In some cases, especially when someone is trying to make a purchase, this frustration may cost the company more money than they are saving by not having a telephone answering service in place.



Since 1985, SpecialtyAnsweringService.net has been supporting thousands of companies in hundreds of industries with their professional and affordable call center services. Offering a variety of answering service packages, the company’s professional staff and commitment to customer service has made SpecialtyAnsweringService.net the nation’s leader in professional inbound and outbound message management. The company offers a network of call centers that provide communication solutions for small and large businesses throughout North America, Canada and the world.



Imagine calling a company and being greeted by a friendly, knowledgeable person ready and willing to answer a multitude of questions.



SpecialtyAnsweringService.net makes that a reality with their array of virtual receptionist services and customer service solutions, including: 24-hour service, live web chat, catalog order taking, order tracking, up-sell, cross-sell, product answering, help desk services, appointment setting, dealer locate and referral services, class and seminar registration, subscription renewal and sales, email read and response, technical support, direct response, multilingual and bilingual services, total product fulfillment, hybrid answering services, and more.



In addition to serving customers, the answering services can save companies money and help with customer retention.



According to the site, “The virtual environment helps reduce the costs of having to find actual office space and hiring new employees. Regular clients and customers will still find the appearance of your answering service specialized to your company with our seamless model of integration. Using our virtual office gets you the best of both worlds: a dedicated team of receptionists that know your business, clients and customers without the costs and hassle of maintaining a physical call center.”



The company offers multiple call center service plans to suit the needs of any company and is currently featuring a two-week free trial for their answering services. See SpecialtyAnsweringService.net for details and exclusions.



About SpecialtyAnsweringService.net

