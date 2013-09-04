Customers Enjoy over Two Decades of Auto Shop Competence and Expertise

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- An auto body shop that is dedicated to commitment in terms of quality and care is a rare sight to find especially in a market ruled with competition. Business owners today believe in profit maximization and in this pursuit, often ignore core service values. One company though which manages to take on a non-materialistic approach and stay true to its promise is WHITAKERS Auto Body & Paint, a family owned company headquartered in Austin, Texas.



This company has been in the forefront of auto body repair and maintenance since 1989 and still stands to be one of the best in the business. What makes the company, a preferred choice among Austin residents is the fact that the company handles a wide spectrum of repairs and maintenance issues, from dents and scratches to full collision repair . Every job no matter how big or small it may be is given its due importance and at the end of the day, the customer goes home with a broad smile on his face.



The company has two main locations in the city of Austin serving prime areas of Lamar and Lakeway. It is also one of the few auto body repair shops to care about the environment. In a recent interview one of the company reps was quoted saying, “We are one of the very few green body shops. We use PPG Envirobase Waterborne Paint which is not only wonderful for our local environment but also produces a really beautiful paint job. We have an excellent reputation throughout Austin and Lakeway for quality and integrity”.



Normally, to have a car repaired or painted, one would have to spend a lot of time making alternate arrangements for reaching home or place of work. But, at WHITAKERS, the customer comes first and everything else is considered secondary. This is the reason why this auto body shop offers complimentary pick up and drop off just to ensure the little hassles are taken care of in order to give the customer a trouble free experience.



The company accepts a wide range of insurance plans and is known to be very accommodative of customer needs. To find out more about its services and read up on service features, log onto http://www.whitakersautobodyandpaint.com



Media Contact

Larry Whitaker

WHITAKERS Auto Body & Paint

2019 S. Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78704

(512) 442-2235

lwhitaker@austin.rr.com