Customers Express Positive Feedback for Gulf State Homebuyers LLC

Baytown, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Gulf State Homebuyers, LLC., a local, full service real estate investment company founded by Dwayne White in 2006, receives a lot of positive feedback and testimonials from satisfied customers who have changed their lives through the help and assistance given by the company.



Gulf State Homebuyers is a company that buys properties in exchange of quick cash to sellers. Through its easy 5-step process, a home seller can dispose his property almost instantaneously. And with this quick turnaround, fast delivery, and professional service that the company provides, it has gained a lot of trust and satisfaction from many clients and customers in and around the stare.



The company head shares, “We have established great relationships with many clients and investors from all over the world; after we renovate properties, these partners purchase the homes from us so they can be turned around for profit. Why choose to sell your home to a company that is not familiar with Houston – when you can get help from a company that knows the area inside and out?”



A satisfied customer, Carl Roy from Texas, testifies, "Gulf State Homebuyers is a local, home-grown business. What helped me make the decision to hire them was the fact that the owner and employees work and live amongst the community they serve. The process was very simple and smooth. The people I dealt with were competent, honest and considerate. I would recommend Gulf State Homebuyers to my family and friends, because the service they offer is a valuable and efficient solution, especially when conventional real estate services require too much effort, time, and investment. I really appreciate your willingness to work with us through the holidays and during a time when we were dealing with a serious family illness."



Another happy customer, J. Theriot, shares, “My husband and I lost our job about two months apart which our income was nothing. We were struggling just to pay for food let alone our mortgage. We saw an advertisement by Gulf State Homebuyers that said We Buy Houses. We called them to come out and let us know what they could do to help us out. They purchased out house and even set us up a place to move to. I don’t know what we would have done if we didn’t call them. Our credit is now saved and we can buy a house again one day. Let us know how we can return the favor!"



For more information about the company and more testimonials from satisfied customer of Gulf State Homebuyers, visit:



Website: http://www.gulfstatehomebuyers.com

Phone: 866.213.2437

Fax: 866.827.0080