Customers First: Top Branding Strategist, B.J. Bueno, Exposes How to Develop Extreme Customer Loyalty in Ground-Breaking New Book

In fact, ‘Customers First: Dominate Your Market by Winning Them Over Where It Counts the Most’ can help any business owner pinpoint brand lovers, have them lining up at their door and driving top-line revenue growth through the roof.



Synopsis:



Brand Lovers are the best of your best customers. They power Harley-Davidson to the top of the enthusiast motorcycle market; they’re the core of Apple’s dominant position in portable devices; and they’re the reason why no other premium grocery chain can take a bite out of Whole Foods’ market share.



Customers First, by top branding strategist B.J. Bueno, shows how your business will achieve this level of extreme customer loyalty through Brand Modeling, the objective and scientific analysis of your organization’s performance across a wide range of situations. An accurate Brand Model will arm you with hard data to pinpoint and engage your brand’s most passionate customers—and give you an action plan for inspiring and empowering these Brand Lovers to be your most effective evangelists. Much more than a summary of who you are and what you do, a Brand Model maps your business’s DNA to help you build an unbeatable competitive advantage.



Through examples of real-world success stories—among them, IKEA, Nike, Coca-Cola, apparel upstart The Life is good Company, Starbucks, and Southwest Airlines— and a detailed sample case study that shows effective Brand Modeling practices in action, Customers First delivers strategic insights and proven techniques for you to:



- Differentiate your products in ways that are meaningful to your best customers



- Drive growth by creating brand extensions that are a natural fit with your existing products



- Significantly improve marketing ROI by avoiding customers not interested in your brand



- Visually and verbally communicate brand values that resonate with your best customers



Brand Modeling evolves the current state of marketing to a new level of sophistication. In Customers First, B.J. Bueno shows how to use this critical tool to eliminate guesswork from your marketing efforts and focus more clearly on understanding (and pleasing) your most valuable ally in the battle for market dominance: The Brand Lover.



As the author explains, there’s no substitute for grassroots customer service, even if big-box business is clouding the water.



“The book covers how to mode your brand. Using psychologically-driven processes for driving top line revenue growth and customer engagement,” says Bueno. Continuing, “Sadly, our consumer insights have been effectively utilized by the CMO’s and CEO’s of leading brands including Kohl’s Department Stores, Coca-Cola, Scheels, The Life is good Company, Unicef, and Turner Classic Movies.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“B.J. Bueno yet again deftly captures the essence of what is required to build and sustain a great brand. If you want to attract and retain highly profitable ‘brand lovers’ rather than stalk new customers, then carefully read this book. B.J. wisely outlines why this is vital and importantly, how to actually do it in today’s marketplace!” says Darryl ‘DC’ Cobbin, President of Brand Positioning Doctors and former VP of Marketing, for 20th Century Fox.



Dave’s Soda and Pet City Owner, David Ratner, was equally as impressed. He adds, “Customers First tells the truth. I got a shiver up my back reading this book: What if my competitors read this and follow B.J.’s advice? I don’t care what size business you run, you could and should do exactly as this book instructs. As I was reading, I kept thinking of ways to get my customers to tell me how to be better.”

‘Customers First: Dominate Your Market by Winning Them Over Where It Counts the Most’ is available now: http://amzn.to/12DL9xT



About the Author: B.J. Bueno

A dynamic young lecturer and creative strategist, B.J. Bueno has forged a reputation based on his insight and expertise in building brands. He has written several books on marketing and branding and is a sought-after speaker. In 2006, Bueno founded The Cult Branding Company, a brand modeling research firm located in Orlando, Florida. He is also a partner in Nonbox Consulting, a think tank that offers consumer insight strategies, leadership coaching, brand education and training, and creative development services.