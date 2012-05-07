Customers Go Crazy for Eco-saavy Stickers Offered at Mediapoint.com.au

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Environmental issues seem to have taken centre stage everywhere people look. Now, thanks to its new green policy, everyone is talking about Mediapoint. This policy has led the company to invest in new HP Latex Printing technology that reduces its environmental impact.



The Mediapoint website explains, “Latex inks are water based meaning no harsh chemicals are used in the production and it can be fully recycled. Also as no solvents are used no ventilation is required in production meaning less harmful emissions to the environment as compared to traditional solvent printers.”



The purchase of this new eco-friendly printer is part of a long-term green strategy that is very important to Mediapoint: “One of our main goals is to be more eco-friendly in the way we do business, and we are progressively introducing new eco-friendly materials to replace less environmentally friendly products. Instead of using standard printing inks, ours are biodegradable inks that are long lasting, but don't contribute emissions during the printing process.”



Thanks to this new technology, all customers who turn to Mediapoint for sticker printing will be doing their part to help the environment. In addition to the environmental benefits of the new printer technology, customers will also enjoy superior print quality, better colour matching and faster turnaround times.



The Mediapoint website offers a variety of choices for stickers and labels, including premium stickers, cheap short term sticker, bumper stickers, labels on rolls, clear stickers and wall stickers. Every sticker product has a detailed webpage that explains the product details and pricing. Customers can use the pricing calculator or online quote forms to determine how much their order will cost. Mediapoint’s high-quality printing offer also includes displays & stands, stationary, vehicle signage and digital printing.



One exciting featuring of the Mediapoint website is its collection of video excerpts that show their products being featured on TV news programmes. Plus, the website blog provides a fun and colourful way to learn about the latest products available at Mediapoint and hear about the many wonderful experiences that Mediapoint clients have already had. The website also includes helpful tutorials on how to format artwork for an ideal final product. The tutorials are categorized in a range of subjects, including “How to Add Cutlines,” “Checking Resolution,” and “Posters Artwork.”



Submitting artwork to Mediapoint for printing could not be any simpler, as the website has an online dropbox that allows clients to instantly upload work that they would like printed. Customers can also access the very useful “live help” feature that enables them to receive quick replies to their questions. Visitors of the website can even request free sticker samples in order to see the high quality of the product for themselves.



About Mediapoint

Started in 2006 from humble beginnings, Mediapoint has grown into Australia's leading provider of high quality adhesive based printing products. With a factory and showroom housing the latest digital printing equipment, digital set-ups and finishing equipment, founders Jamie and Jason Xuereb service some of Australia's biggest companies.



For more information please visit: http://www.mediapoint.com.au