Customers Laud Web Hosting Company for Purchasing Renewable Energy Credits

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The internet has become a dominant mode of communication whether it is personal, official, social or business. The web hosting service industry has just witnessed a boom within the past years and it is only expected to double in the coming years. With the cutthroat competition going on leading Companies are offering top quality service at cheap-as-dirt rates. Among the many, iPage is the hosting company that has proved to be among the best.



The web site has been considered the ideal choice especially for many with a very simple or small business target. This web site may be one of the most affordable available in the World Wide Web but this does not mean that it is limited in its offer of features. Found back in the year 1998, it has been around for more than 15 years and knows a lot about the industry and just exactly what people and businesses are looking for today. This is the hosting company that is perfect for small scale projects yet has a global organization and more than six locations all over the world.



The company is especially popular as a green hosting company. It has been known to purchase renewable energy credits which are in turn used to generate wind energy. It is not just small scale projects that the web site services but also some of the most prominent businesses and companies based internationally. As a matter of fact, it claims to have hosted over a million web sites.



There are three highly popular levels of web hosting services that the site offers. They are the virtual private server (VPS), shared, aka iPage Essential and dedicated hosting. Customers have also been benefited greatly by the special offers which are time limited and are offered at promotional prices. The offers usually last only for the initial terms and not for renewal periods. For more information please go to http://www.dumbshoppers.com



About Dumbshoppers

Dumbshoppers is the website that offers all that there is to know about web hosting services and the companies. Reviews and details about web hosting services are constantly posted.



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