Customers Rely on JrFinance.com to Provide Payday Loans in Times of Need

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- The history of payday lending can be dated back to the early 1900s. The very first payday lending companies were small family run establishments that lent money to neighbors and friends at a reasonable rate. Borrowers signed a post-dated check for the entire amount along with a finance charge that would be collected by the proprietor when the loan term was up. This practice died down during the mid 1900s, but in the last few years the market has exploded.



Ever since the start of the global economic crisis, many people have found it harder to make their salary stretch until the end of the month. The banks are no longer so keen to lend money and some employees have not had a salary increase for the last couple of years. But whilst salaries remain the same, prices do not. The cost of everyday essentials, such as energy, food and gas continues to rise.



Making ends meet is a never-ending battle for some families at the moment. Just when it seems like things can’t get any worse, an unexpected bill drops through the mailbox, or the car breaks down. An increasing number of Americans have started visiting a new website called JrFinance.com when they find themselves in need of emergency cash.



Jr Finance offers instant payday loans online. The website explains: “A Jr Finance loan does not come with all the usual worries and hassles associated with borrowing. The online application form is easy to follow and if the loan is approved, the applicant could have the money in their bank account within minutes. These instant payday loans can be a superb solution for anybody who has been denied a loan in the past.”



The site provides a quick and easy way for consumers to apply for payday loans with a simple online form. Applicants simply need to provide personal, employment and bank details. The site also features editorial content aimed at educating the consumer, popular articles include “How do I recognize good quick payday lenders”.



Jr Finance is a leading payday loans specialist providing instant loans online to customers throughout the United States.



